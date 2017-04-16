Scientists at the University of Bath have come up with a landmark experiment that could lead to a method of creating offspring without the need for a female egg.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, could pave the way for a baby to be born from the DNA of two men, potentially rewriting 200 years of biology teaching that advocated a female egg could spark the changes in a sperm required to make a baby.

Sperm cells form in the same way, so that when a sperm and egg meet they form a full genetic quota, with half our DNA coming from our mother and half from our father, reports The Telegraph.

But the new research shows embryos could be created from cells which carry all their chromosomes; in theory, any cell in the human body could be fertilised by a sperm.

Researchers have successfully created three generations of mice using the technique and are planning to test out the theory using skin cells.

“Some people say start the day with an egg, but what this paper says is that you don’t necessarily have to start development with one,” says Dr Tony Perry, a molecular embryologist and senior author of the study.

“It has been thought that only an egg cell was capable of reprogramming sperm to allow embryonic development to take place.

“Our work challenges that dogma, held since early embryologists first observed mammalian eggs in around 1827 and observed fertilisation 50 years later, that only an egg cell fertilised with a sperm cell can result in a live mammalian birth.”

The technique raises the possibility that gay men, for instance, could have a child whose DNA was half of each of the couple, although a woman would still need to act as a surrogate to carry the baby.

It also raises the possibility that a man could even fertilise his own cells to produce offspring containing a mixture of genes inherited from him and his parents.

More realistically, the technique could allow women whose fertility has been wiped out by cancer drugs or radiotherapy to have their own children.

Conception using sperm and non-egg cells could also aid the preservation of endangered species, since it avoids the need to recover eggs.

Dr Perry said that his team was planning to take the next step of attempting to produce live offspring from ordinary non-egg cells, such as skin cells.