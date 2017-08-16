LONDON:- More than 200 patients in England have been infected or contaminated with a drug-resistant fungus first found in Japan, health officials have confirmed. Hospitals are on the lookout for further cases and are putting in place measures to help control any further spread of the fungus, Candida auris. Public Health England says in some cases patients will have no symptoms, but the infection can cause serious bloodstream and wound infections. So far, no UK patient has died from it. The first UK case emerged in 2013. Since then, infection rates have been going up - although it remains rare.