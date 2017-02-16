LONDON-Treatment with two important cancer drugs is about to get much cheaper in Europe with a cut-price copy of Roche’s blood cancer drug Rituxan likely to hit the market imminently followed by a rival to its breast cancer medicine Herceptin.

As cancer drug prices spiral, the arrival of the first biosimilars or copies of biotech drugs, ones made inside living cells, puts European oncologists in the forefront of a treatment shift that could slash costs and expand patient access. Copycat versions of Rituxan, also known as MabThera, and Herceptin have faced several delays in development in the past. This time the world’s biggest cancer drugmaker cannot escape the competition. Approval from the pan-European regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is pending and preparations are under way for the launch of a Rituxan biosimilar from South Korea’s Celltrion. “We’re expecting it to be available shortly,” Andrew Roberts of Napp Pharmaceuticals, which will sell the intravenous drug in Britain, told Reuters.