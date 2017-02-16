Ukraine wants all its

prosecutors drug-tested

KIEV (AFP): Is your prosecutor on drugs? That is what Ukraine would like to know under a new and unlikely initiative launched Wednesday by the head of the office instituting legal proceedings. The reform-minded Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko believes there is a strong case to be made for comprehensive drug-testing in his profession.

The 52-year-old veteran of the former Soviet republic’s brutal politics held a meeting with his underlings during which he instructed them to check all prosecutors’ hair and even nails for any illegal substances. “I understand that this has not been earmarked into our budget,” Ukrainian media quoted Lutsenko as saying.

German Shepherd crowned

at Westminster

NEW YORK (AFP): After endless primping, cheers and more than a little drool, the Westminster Dog Show culminated late Tuesday with a triumph for a German Shepherd named Rumor. The champion was crowned after an extensive judging finale during which Rumor, a crowd favorite, was paraded with six other contenders including a majestic Irish Setter named Adrian, and a ground-hugging Pekingese furball named Chuckie. The win marks just the second Westminster crown for a German Shepherd, a breed known for its “quality and nobility,” said Thomas Bradley 3rd, the final arbiter of the proceedings. “She is just magnificent,” Bradley said of the bright-eyed winner.

Tuesday capped the 141st instalment of Westminster, an annual February ritual that, along with Fashion Week, helps New Yorkers survive a mid-winter slog of frigid temperatures, transit delays and cranky half-sick colleagues.

Enter the dragon: Rural Chinese honour mythical beast

LIANCHENG (AFP): Dragons several hundred metres long snake their way down pastoral roads and through country hamlets, part of centuries-old Chinese folk celebrations for a mythical creature revered as a blessing. The visually striking festival is among a range of colourful traditional observances unique to eastern Fujian province and its Hakka people and held each year in conjunction with the Lantern Festival, which fell this year on February 11. The dragon is believed to scare off bad luck and bring the rains needed by farming communities in Liancheng county, a rural area of Fujian.

Facebook pushes video onto

TV screens with new apps

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): Facebook on Tuesday announced it was rolling out apps to allow people to view videos posted on the social network on connected televisions. The new apps - for Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV - will provide a more convenient way for users of the social network to view videos on a large screen. The move could be a small step toward what some reports say is a more ambitious video plan by Facebook to compete with Google-owned YouTube or even with streaming services such as Netflix. For now, the apps will simply make it easier to view and share user-generated video.