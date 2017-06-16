LONDON - The UK government is abdicating its responsibilities and “unfairly shifting the burden” of dealing with dirty air on to local authorities, says an industry body. The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health outlined its views in response to the government’s consultation on air pollution. Under pressure from the courts, an outline plan was published last month. A detailed scheme must be in place by the end of July. On the top of Michael Gove’s rather full in-tray will be the tricky question of how best to tackle air pollution, especially the very high levels of nitrogen dioxide which are linked to diesel engines.