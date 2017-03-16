European team announces

superconductivity breakthrough

MADRID (AFP): European researchers said Tuesday they had developed a cheaper and more efficient superconducting tape which could one day be used to double the potency of wind turbines. Eurotapes, a European research project on superconductivity - the ability of certain materials to channel electricity with zero resistance and very little power loss - has produced 600 metres (1,968 feet) of the tape, said the coordinator of the project, Xavier Obradors, of the Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona. “This material, a copper oxide, is like a thread that conducts 100 times more electricity than copper. With this thread you can for example make cables to transport much more electricity or generate much more intense magnetic fields than today,” he told AFP.

“This new material could be used to make more potent and lighter wind turbines,” he added, predicting it will make it possible to manufacture wind turbines one day with double the potency than existing ones.

In the long run the project could “revolutionise the production of renewable energy,” the Institute said in a statement.

Eurotapes is a four-year project involving world leaders in the field of superconductivity from nine European nations - Austria, Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Slovakia and Spain.

The European Union covers the bulk of its budget of 20 million euros ($21 million).

When an electric current passes through a conductor such as copper and silver, part of the charge is lost as heat, a loss that increases with the distance the charge travels.

In superconductivity - first discovered in mercury in 1911 - electrical resistance suddenly drops to zero in some metals when they are cooled to near absolute zero (-273 degrees Celsius, -459 Fahrenheit).

This also produces a strong magnetic field - an effect which has found applications, including in MRI body scanners.

To achieve zero-loss power transmission now, cables encased in tubes can be cooled with liquid nitrogen to make them superconductive - but the complex and expensive technology has not been commercially used on a large scale.

Power companies have run only small-scale and pilot projects.

The aim is to one day find materials that can become superconductors at room temperature, which would allow zero-loss transmission of power over vast distances.

Australian blogger guilty over

cancer claims

SYDNEY (AFP): A health blogger who lied about having brain cancer and curing herself through natural therapies was Wednesday found guilty by an Australian court of misleading the public. Belle Gibson, 25, launched a popular cookbook and smartphone app in 2013 on the back of claims she had overcome the disease through alternative remedies such as Ayurvedic medicine and a diet free of gluten and refined sugar. But in 2015 she admitted to an Australian magazine that she had made up the diagnosis. Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) took legal action against Gibson, and the Federal Court upheld most of their allegations, finding she had engaged in “misleading or deceptive conduct” after promoting her book and app on false assertions. The court has yet to announce what penalties Gibson will be hit with, but under consumer law she could face up to Aus$220,000 (US$166,500) in fines and her company up to Aus$1.1 million, a CAV spokesman told AFP.

“Ms Gibson deliberately played on the genuine desire of members of the Australian community to help those less fortunate,” Justice Debra Mortimer wrote in her judgement.

“Her ‘pitch’ overwhelmingly used groups likely to evoke sympathy because of their vulnerabilities - young girls, asylum seekers, sick children.”

Mortimer added that she was open to the possibility Gibson might have “suffered from a series of delusions about her health condition”, as there was not enough evidence to show she did not genuinely believe she had cancer.

“Not all human beings are rational and reasonable all of the time,” Mortimer wrote.

“The Whole Pantry” was a cookbook with 80 mostly plant-based recipes that drew inspiration from Gibson’s purported battle against cancer.

Gibson’s lie began unravelling when it emerged in early 2015 that she had failed to donate Aus$300,000 in profits from the sales of her cookbook to charity as promised and friends started to question her diagnosis via the media.

Antarctic penguin numbers double

previous estimates

SYDNEY (AFP): Almost six million Adelie penguins are living in East Antarctica, more than double the number previously thought, scientists said Wednesday in findings that have implications for conservation. Research by an Australian, French and Japanese team used aerial and ground surveys, tagging and resighting data and automated camera images over several breeding seasons, which allowed them to come up with the new figure.

They focused on a 5,000 kilometre (3,100 mile) stretch of coastline, estimating it was home to 5.9 million birds - some 3.6 million more than previously thought. On this basis, they estimate a likely global population of 14 to 16 million.

Before, population estimates only took into account breeding pairs, said Australian Antarctic Division seabird ecologist Louise Emmerson.

“Non-breeding birds are harder to count because they are out foraging at sea, rather than nesting in colonies on land,” she said.

“However, our study in East Antarctica has shown that non-breeding Adelie penguins may be as, or more, abundant than the breeders.

“These birds are an important reservoir of future breeders and estimating their numbers ensures we better understand the entire population’s foraging needs.”

Adelie penguins, slick and efficient swimmers, live on the Antarctic continent and on many small, surrounding coastal islands. They spend the winter offshore in the seas surrounding the pack ice.

Seabird ecologist Colin Southwell said the research had implications for conservation, with more birds potentially interacting with humans in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean than previously thought.

He said the rocky, ice-free areas preferred by penguins for nesting was also favoured by research stations due to ease of resupply.

“There are currently nine permanently occupied research stations in the ice-free areas of East Antarctica and we found over one million birds breed within 10 kilometres of a station,” he said.

“By identifying significant penguin breeding populations near stations we can better identify which areas may need enhanced protection into the future.”

The study also estimated the amount of krill and fish needed to support the Adelie penguin population, prey that is also sought after by seals and whales.

“An estimated 193,500 tonnes of krill and 18,800 tonnes of fish are eaten during the breeding season by Adelie penguins breeding in East Antarctica,” Emmerson said.

This information will now be used by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources to set sustainable krill fishery catch limits.

Science unravels spiders’ monstrous

food web

PARIS (AFP): The world’s spiders eat 400-800 million tonnes of insects every year - equivalent to the amount of meat and fish that humans consume over the same period, a study said Tuesday. In the first analysis of its kind, researchers used data from 65 previous studies to estimate that a total of 25 million metric tonnes of spiders exist on Earth. Taking into account how much food spiders need to survive, the team then calculated the eight-legged creatures’ annual haul of insects and other invertebrates. “Our estimates... suggest that the annual prey kill of the global spider community is in the range of 400-800 million metric tons,” they wrote in the journal The Science of Nature. This showed just how big a role spiders play in keeping pests and disease-carriers at bay - especially in forests and grasslands where most of them live. “We hope that these estimates and their significant magnitude raise public awareness and increase the level of appreciation for the important global role of spiders,” the study authors wrote.

For context, the study points out that humans consume about 400 million tonnes of meat and fish every year, while whales feed on 280-500 tonnes and seabirds about 70 million tonnes of seafood.

There are some 45,000 known spider species, all of them meat-eating.

And the critters can travel far to feed, swinging from place to place on silken threats that allow them to cover up to 30 kilometres (19 miles) in a day.

Spiders are found everywhere from the Arctic to the most arid of deserts, in caves, on ocean shores, sand dunes and flood plains, the study authors said.

Aside from being masterly hunters, spiders serve another important role - as food.

More than 8,000 species of birds, other predators and parasites feed exclusively on spiders, said the researchers.