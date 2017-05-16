SYDNEY-Police who found a dismembered body being cooked on a stovetop in an Australian apartment thought they had stumbled on a Halloween prank, they told an inquest Monday. Australian chef Marcus Volke is alleged to have murdered his Indonesian transgender wife Mayang Prasetyo in 2014 and attempted to cover it up by cutting up her body and cooking it. Police were alerted to the gruesome discovery when the building’s management reported a rank smell coming from the couple’s Brisbane home. When officers arrived Volke told them he needed to lock up his dogs but instead he bolted the door and fled, hiding in an industrial bin where he killed himself. Constable Liam McWhinney told a coroner’s inquest in Brisbane that when he and his partner Senior Constable Bryan Reid got into the apartment they discovered bloodstained floors and human feet being cooked in a pot.