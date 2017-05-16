KUALA LUMPUR-Malaysian customs foiled an attempt to smuggle hundreds of the world’s most endangered tortoises into the country from Madagascar, a senior official said Monday.

The 330 ploughshare and radiated tortoises seized at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Sunday were worth $276,784, Abdul Wahid Sulong, deputy director of the customs department told AFP. All of the reptiles were found alive, he added.

“It is a big haul. It could be for the local market or for re-export. We are investigating,” the enforcement agency said in a statement. “Based on public tip-off, customs officials raided the cargo area of the airport and found five suspicious crates,” the statement added.

“It had arrived at KLIA on an Etihad Airways flight from Antananarivo airport in Madagascar.”

The golden-domed ploughshare tortoise is native to Madagascar and due to poaching is the most endangered tortoise on the planet.

Madagascar’s radiated tortoise - considered one of the most beautiful species of the animal - is also rapidly nearing extinction due to rampant hunting for its meat and the illegal pet trade.

Abdul Wahid said the contents of the crates were labelled as stones and the address of the recipient was found to be false.