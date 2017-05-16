KATHMANDU-Three British Gurkha soldiers reached the summit of Mount Everest on Monday, two years after being caught in an avalanche on the mountain sparked by the earthquake that devastated swathes of Nepal. The climbers are the first to summit the world’s highest peak from the south side this spring season, as strong winds, fresh snowfall and bitter cold hampered other attempts. “At 14:08 the message came through that our lead team has summited Everest,” the climb organisers posted on Instagram. Twenty-one Gurkhas are hoping this year to complete an expedition to the 8,848-metre (29,030-foot) peak which they began in 2015. Sixteen soldiers from the Brigade of Gurkhas - a unit of Nepalis recruited into the British army - were at Camp One at 6,000 metres when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in late April 2015, killing 9,000 people.