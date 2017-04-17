LOS ANGELES:-The Dodgers honored baseball legend Jackie Robinson, MLB's first African-American player, on Sunday with the dedication of the first sculpture at Dodger Stadium. The 800-pound, eight-foot bronze statue - an image of Robinson stealing home during his rookie season brought to life by sculptor Branly Cadet - resides in the left field reserve plaza at the Chavez Ravine ballpark, the area through which the highest percentage of fans enter the stadium. Robinson honored with statue



The Dodgers unveil a statue of Jackie Robinson outside Dodger Stadium as the Robinson family, Vin Scully and others were in attendance

Robinson's wife Rachel and children Sharon and David were in attendance, along with Lakers legend and Dodgers owner Magic Johnson, president and CEO Stan Kasten, Hall of Famer and MLB's first black manager Frank Robinson, as well as Dodgers icons Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Sandy Koufax, Don Newcombe and Jaime Jarrin.

D. Robinson on father's legacy

David Robinson, son of Jackie Robinson, discusses his father's impact on society through baseball

"I think it's a very good thing when a society can look back and maintain a respect in honoring a kind of person who represented characteristics for these 70 years," David Robinson said. "And then build a physical statue for all of us to think back on where we've come, where we have to go."

Cadet on sculpting Robinson

Branly Cadet, sculptor of the newly unveiled Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, discusses Robinson's historical significance