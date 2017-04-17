Total Charlie: Chaplin fans set a world record

CORSIER-SUR-VEVEY (AFP): Six hundred and sixty-two people on Sunday set a world record for the biggest gathering of Charlie Chaplins, each donning the black jacket, shoes, bowler hat, toothbrush moustache and cane of the comic's signature creation, the Little Tramp.

The unusual rally, drawing Chaplin fans of all ages from all over Europe, took place at a museum dedicated to the artist at his former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland.

"There have been big Charlie Chaplin gatherings in the past, but this is the first to be certified by an officer of the law," Annick Barbezat-Perrin, a spokesman for the museum, told AFP.

Chaplin was born in London 128 years ago on Sunday. He died on Christmas Day, 1977, aged 88, after spending the last decades of his life in Switzerland.

The Chaplin's World museum, which opened a year ago on Sunday, also said that it had had around 300,000 visitors in its first 12 months of operation, far outstripping estimates of 220,000.

Mother, daughter die in grisly Czech sauna accident

PRAGUE (AFP): Two women died in a sauna in the northern Czech Republic after the door handle came off, trapping them inside, police said Sunday.

"The mother and daughter aged 65 and 45 were taking a sauna at their friends' place in a garden colony," police spokeswoman Iva Kormosova said in a statement.

"The owner thought they were taking too long to come out so she went to check and found them lying on the floor," she said, adding that the women had been in the sauna for around 90 minutes. Emergency services declared the women dead at the scene. "The handle on the sauna door broke and the women were trapped. They tried to break the window on the door but failed," said Kormosova. The accident occurred near the town of Jicin northeast of Prague on Saturday evening, police said.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be held.

Child crushed to death in accident at Atlanta Restaurant

ATLANTA (Reuters ): A 5-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries at a rotating restaurant atop a skyscraper in downtown Atlanta when his head became lodged between a stationary wall and a table affixed to the slow-moving floor, officials said on Saturday.

The Sun Dial restaurant's automatic systems stopped the floor's rotating motion when the child became stuck on Friday and then employees dislodged him from the tight space, Atlanta police said in a statement. But the child was critically injured and died later that day at a hospital.

"The kid was just wandering as kids will do. Somehow he found himself in a critical situation where he's lodged in between the rotating floor and the wall," Warren Pickard, a spokesman for the Atlanta Police Department, told reporters on Sunday.

The boy, whose head was caught within about 5 inches (13 cm) of space, according to police, was identified as Charles Holt of Charlotte, North Carolina, an investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said on Saturday.

His death was ruled accidental and he was found to have suffered crushing injuries to his head and brain, it said.

A spokeswoman for Sun Dial, on the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel in the Georgia capital's downtown, did not return a call or email seeking comment on Saturday. Sun Dial's website says it offers 360-degree views of the Atlanta area.

A representative for the business told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution it would be closed until further notice.

Millions watch via webcam, giraffe gives birth in New York zoo

NEWYORK (Reuters): After weeks of suspense, April the giraffe finally gave birth on Saturday to a baby boy, delighting of hundreds of thousands of people who have been monitoring a live cam feed from a New York zoo in anticipation of the long-overdue event.

April, who had been due to give birth in January or February at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, in western New York, was pregnant for at least 16 months, compared with the typical gestation period of 15 months, according to zoo officials. April's celebrity and the public fascination with her unborn calf blossomed when the zoo began providing a live YouTube stream in February.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers have watched the 15-year-old April since then, and more than a million people witnessed the birth on the livestream.

The YouTube page on Saturday showed April going into labor and the hooves of the baby first emerging from the standing mother. Afterwards, the spindly 6-foot-tall (1.83-meter) calf, estimated to weigh as much as 150 pounds (68 kg), was seen standing at its mother's side.

Zoo officials later announced on their Twitter page that the newborn giraffe was male and posted a photo of the still-unnamed calf and its mother with the message: "All is well." The zoo plans to hold a contest to name the baby.

Classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species in 2016, giraffes are the world's tallest mammals. The species is usually found in dry savanna zones in sub-Saharan Africa.