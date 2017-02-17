THE HAGUE (AFP): “Oy, get your head out of your phone!” With pedestrians increasingly glued to mobile screens and straying into roads and oncoming traffic, a Dutch town has launched a pilot project to help warn of impending danger. Launched this week, the so-called “Light-line” scheme uses LED light strips embedded into a road crossing and linked to traffic lights to cast a red or green line across the pedestrian’s path. “People are increasingly distracted on their smartphones when they are out and about among traffic,” said local councillor Kees Oskam from the small western town of Bodegraven.