JAKARTA (AFP): A critically endangered Bornean orangutan has been shot dead, hacked to pieces and eaten by workers after straying onto an Indonesian palm oil plantation, police and activists said Thursday. Police have formally named three male suspects in the brutal killing in Kapuas Hulu district, in the Indonesian part of Borneo island, while another seven are being questioned as witnesses to the crime.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Feb-2017 here.
Indonesian orangutan brutally killed and eaten
comments powered by Disqus