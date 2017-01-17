LONDON:- The iconic lights that illuminate London’s Piccadilly Circus were turned off on Monday for renovations, the first time since World War II they have gone dark, except for power cuts and funerals. The billboards at the central London hub have displayed illuminated advertisements for more than a century, but will not be switched on again until the autumn, when a new permanent single screen will be unveiled in place of the current six screens. The lights went out at 08:30 am (0830 GMT), and a temporary advertising banner will replace the screens.