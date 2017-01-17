The only thing Patil, who was returning from Sangli, remembers is finding himself at Vasai railway station; After Patil's disappearance, his colleagues got ransom calls which continued even after he was traced.

29-year-old Vishal Patil, who went missing from Vile Parle station on January 11 for four days, has no memory of what happened in the intervening period.

In a mysterious turn of events, a 29-year-old cashier working for Dena Bank went missing from Vile Parle station on Thursday only to return on Monday completely disoriented and having no memory of the events of the last four days.

Jogeshwari resident Vishal Patil boarded the Dadar Chalukya Express back to Mumbai on January 11 after visiting his parents in Sangli. When his brother, Akash Patil, did not get a call from Vishal the next morning, he called to check on him, but found that his cell phone was switched off. Akash then contacted Vishal's landlord, but was told that he had not reached the flat either.

Soon, some of Vishal's friends were informed, and they began looking for him. Akash was informed by one of his friends that Vishal's cell phone was active until 5am on Thursday morning, going by a post he had put up on Facebook.

At Jogeshwari station, his friends were informed that the station master was given a bag by one of the commuters which had the Dena Bank logo on it. It turned out that the bag belonged to Vishal and confirmed his return to the city.

The passenger, who deposited the bag, informed Vishal's friends, that he - Vishal - was standing on the footboard of the train when someone flicked his cell phone. Vishal got off the train and chased the man leaving his bag behind. Realising that Vishal had left the bag, the passenger, a taxi driver, deposited it with the station master.

When Vishal's friends reached Vile Parle station, they were informed by a constable from the Government Railway Police (GRP) that on January 12 they had got a call that a man had fallen off a train and was lying on the tracks. To the relief of his friends, it was a false alarm, and they found Vishal lying on a bench at Vile Parle in an inebriated condition.

Vishal told the cops that he had gambled away a large sum of money, and he did not want his parents to come to know of this. On being taken to the police station, Vishal insisted that he be allowed to go home, since he was assigned to open the bank early that morning. Vishal left the police station and boarded a 7:44 am Borivali-bound local, but never reached home that day.

It was the last that anybody heard of him, and on finding no further clues, his friends launched a campaign on social media. His brother and friends put up posters across the city and posted details about him on social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

While their search was in full swing, Sam, a colleague of Vishal's, got a call. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh on the night of January 15. Sam and Vishal's brother rushed to the police station to register a complaint at Andheri railway police, but were asked to come the next day. When they were in the process of registering a complaint, they got a call from Vishal's land lord. He told them that Vishal had returned home and was fast asleep.

"He never consumed alcohol, nor did he smoke. He was the best NCC cadet and was among the two boys who were selected to participate in the Republic Day parade from Sangli. He always wished to join the Army. So, I refuse to believe that he was drunk," said Akash.

Vishal was rushed to Cooper Hospital, and the doctors have said that he is in a stable condition. The only thing he remembers about the last four days is finding himself at Vasai station, from where he returned home. The gold chain and a silver ring he was wearing was found to be intact, but his credit and debit cards were missing, though no transactions were recorded using them. Meanwhile, even after Vishal's return, Sam continued to get phone calls demanding ransom money.

"We are looking at all possible angles. We are confident that we will be able to trace the caller soon. By tomorrow, we will be able to record Vishal's statement, and get a clearer picture of the events," said Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner, GRP Western Circle.

Courtesy TOI