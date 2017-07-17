Santiago:- A rare snowfall in the Chilean capital Santiago has caused disruption and blackouts, leaving thousands of residents shivering in the dark. About 250,000 people were hit by power cuts, officials said, mostly caused by snow-laden trees falling on cables. One death was reported - of a worker trying to clear ice - and two other people were injured by a fallen power line, Chilean media said. Meteorologists say it was the heaviest snowfall in Santiago since 2007. It came as the city and surrounding region were enduring an unusually cold snap.–BBC