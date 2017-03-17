BEIJING:- US sporting-goods giant Nike has become the latest foreign brand to receive a high-profile rebuke from an influential Chinese consumer-affairs programme that has previously forced Apple and McDonald’s to squirm. The programme, broadcast Wednesday on World Consumer Rights Day by state-run China Central Television (CCTV), annually takes aim at alleged unethical behaviour by makers of well-known products and this time accused Nike of misleading advertising. Nike had claimed that one of its basketball shoes had air-cushion insoles when it did not, the broadcaster said.

Bloomberg News quoted a statement issued by Nike as saying the company was “committed to providing consumers with the highest product quality and service, and we will fully cooperate with the government regulators regarding their enquiries”. Nike did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.