Indonesian military removes

mocked tiger statue

BANDUNG (AFP): The Indonesian military has removed a statue of a grinning, cartoon-like tiger from outside an army base after it sparked a flood of online mockery. The tiger is the mascot for the local military but the one at the entrance to the small base in Cisewu - which had a broad grin and cuboid head - quickly became a laughing stock after pictures of it were posted online. Critics said it looked more a like a cartoon character than a fearsome military symbol, and the web was soon flooded with mocking comments and memes of the smiling beast. “My head hurts trying to suppress my laughter looking at the memes of the Cisewu tiger,” said one Twitter user Galcit. With no sign of the furore abating, the military Monday removed the mascot which had stood outside the base on top of a sign for six years. Pictures posted online showed military personnel using hammers and chisels to take it down.

Trump’s ex-wife to publish

memoir on raising kids

NEW YORK (AFP): Donald Trump’s first ex-wife Ivana is writing a memoir about bringing up the US president’s eldest three children, slated for release in September, her publishers announced Wednesday. “Raising Trump” will be a “non-partisan, non-political book about motherhood, strength, and resilience,” Gallery Books said. The book is scheduled for publication on September 12. The Republican’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, were highly visible surrogates for their father during last year’s presidential campaign. While the two sons have stayed in New York to run the family real estate firm - from which the president has not divested fully - Ivanka has moved to Washington and continues to play a visible role by her father’s side. Ivana Trump’s memoir will recount “the lessons she taught her children,” her childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, move to New York, whirlwind romance and her success as a businesswoman, Gallery Books said. “Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids,” 68-year-old said in a statement released by the publishing house.

New Zealand river recognised as ‘legal person’

WELLINGTON (AFP): A New Zealand river revered by Maori has been recognised by parliament as a “legal person”, in a move believed to be a world first. Under legislation passed Wednesday that combines Western legal precedent with Maori mysticism, the Whanganui river has been formally declared a living entity. “(It) will have its own legal identity with all the corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a legal person,” Attorney-General Chris Finlayson said. “The approach of granting legal personality to a river is unique.” The river, known by Maori as Te Awa Tupua, is the third longest in New Zealand. Finlayson said the local Maori iwi, or tribe, had been fighting to assert their rights over the river since the 1870s, in New Zealand’s longest-running legal dispute.