WASHINGTON-SpaceX on Thursday successfully launched a communications satellite into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 2 am (0600 GMT) carrying the EchoStar XXIII, a commercial communications satellite for EchoStar Corporation. The satellite will be place in orbit more that 35,000 kilometers above the earth and provide telecommunications service to Brazil, SpaceX said. However SpaceX said it will not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch “due to mission requirements.” The mission took off from NASA’s historic launchpad 39A, the origin of the pioneering US spaceflights that took astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the space shuttle missions that ran from 1981 to 2011.