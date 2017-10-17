MOSCOW:- A Russian court on Monday fined the popular Telegram messenger app for failing to provide the country’s security services with encryption keys to read users’ messaging data. A Moscow court imposed an 800,000-ruble fine (about $14,000/12,000 euros) over Telegram’s failure to “provide law enforcement agencies with information” about its users and their messages, TASS state news agency reported. The free instant messaging app, which lets people exchange messages, photos and videos in groups of up to 5,000 people, has attracted about 100 million users since its launch in 2013.