Zuckerberg envisions Facebook

as a ‘global community’

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg offered a vision for the social network as a force in building a “global community,” as more people become disillusioned with troubled political institutions. In a wide-ranging post of nearly 6,000 words, Zuckerberg said Facebook can play a role in bringing people together as they face fractious politics and anti-globalization sentiment.

The essay — released without warning and instantly called a “manifesto” by pundits — offered a detailed, idealistic vision of the role of the world’s biggest social network, going well beyond Zuckerberg’s frequent comments on “connecting the world.”

“In times like these, the most important thing we at Facebook can do is develop the social infrastructure to give people the power to build a global community that works for all of us,” he wrote.

The post on his Facebook page, titled “Building Global Community,” said the social network with some 1.8 billion members should play a role in improving people’s lives.

“Today I want to focus on the most important question of all: are we building the world we all want?” he said.

“Facebook stands for bringing us closer together and building a global community. When we began, this idea was not controversial... Yet now, across the world there are people left behind by globalization, and movements for withdrawing from global connection.”

Zuckerberg said people around the world face threats that are becoming “increasingly global,” like terrorism, natural disasters, disease, refugee crises, and climate change, which “need coordinated responses from a worldwide vantage point.”

He added that non-government organizations have done little to address these problems on a global scale and said that he has “directed Facebook to invest more and more resources into serving this need.”

“My hope is that more of us will commit our energy to building the long term social infrastructure to bring humanity together,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“The answers to these questions won’t all come from Facebook, but I believe we can play a role.”

Zuckerberg, who in recent months has been taking a more active role in civic affairs, announced in 2015 that he and his wife Priscilla Chan would donate 99 percent of their Facebook wealth — an estimated $45 billion — to philanthropic causes.

Last year, the Chan-Zuckerberg initiative pledged to donate $3 billion over the next decade to research efforts to help banish or manage all disease.

Antique busts ruined in

Palmyra will return to Syria

ROME (AFP): Two rare busts rescued from the Islamic State group’s destruction of the ancient city of Palmyra will soon be heading back to Syria, after a painstaking restoration in Italy. Recovered by Syrian troops, they had been badly disfigured with what appeared to be hammer blows and are perhaps the only such artefacts to leave the desert site without being stolen. Modern technology aided their saving, which is also being seen as a tribute to Khaled al-Assad, the former head of antiquities at Palmyra, murdered by IS fighters in 2015, at the age of 82.

“This is an example of an issue we hold dear: that of cultural diplomacy, the fact that culture can be an instrument for dialogue between people, even when circumstances are difficult,” Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini said Thursday.

IS jihadists seized Palmyra in May 2015 and began to systematically destroy the city’s monuments and temples, while also looting its many archeological treasures.

They were driven out in March 2016 but recaptured the town last December.

Although the precise date of its founding is unknown, Palmyra’s name is referred to on a tablet dating from the 19th century BC as a stopping point for caravans between the Mediterranean and the east.

Known to Syrians as the “Pearl of the Desert”, Palmyra boasted temples, colonnaded alleys and elaborately decorated tombs that were among the best preserved classical monuments in the Middle East, before their wanton destruction.

Hundreds of important heritage sites have been sacked or destroyed during the five-year conflict, including the first-century temples of Bel and Baalshamin in Palmyra.

The two funeral busts, which are to be returned to Syrian authorities by the end of the month, were recovered by regime soldiers when they initially retook Palmyra.

They had been badly disfigured by hammers, said former Rome mayor Francesco Rutelli, who promoted the restoration through his “Incontro di Civilta” (Meeting of Civilisations) association.

The busts “are probably the only works of art taken from the Syrian conflict zone that weren’t stolen”, Franceschini told reporters during a showing at Italy’s Superior Institute for Conservation and Restoration.

The busts, of a man and a woman, date to the second and third centuries and were brought to Lebanon before being transferred to Rome, Rutelli said.

He also rejected critics who have denounced the idea of working with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while the war in the country rages.

“This gesture has no element of political support on our part. Italy has done it, and will do it, for any country that asks,” Rutelli said, noting that the restoration was also a tribute to the late head of antiquities Assad.

Before his death, the octogenarian “managed to hide hundreds of works of art, but not these two busts, which fell into IS hands”, Rutelli said.

A team of five specialists worked on the restorations for a month, focusing in particular on the faces.

On one, the upper part of the face had been destroyed, but the team managed to recreate the missing portion using a synthetic nylon powder and a 3-D printer, a technique that had never been used for such a restoration.

The new piece was attached to the bust with powerful magnets, “which makes it completely removable, in line with the principle that all restoration work must be completely reversible”, said Antonio Iaccarino, one of the restorers.

“What the Islamic State has destroyed, we have rebuilt,” he said. “Through culture, we also wage an ideological battle.”

Stop texting during mealtimes, pope tells youngsters

VATICAN CITY (AFP): Pope Francis told youngsters Friday to get off their phones during family meals, warning that the death of face-to-face conversations can have dire consequences for society, even resulting in wars. “When we’re at the table, when we are speaking to others on our telephones, it’s the start of war because there is no dialogue,” the pope said during an improvised speech at the “Roma Tre” public university. The 80-year old also chastised today’s juniors for their manners, accusing them of swapping a cheery “good morning” for an “anonymous ‘ciao ciao’” and saying it appeared standard in today’s society for people to “insult” strangers.

“We need to lower the tone a bit, speak less and listen more,” he said, adding that “dialogue which brings hearts closer together” is “a medicine against violence”.

Fifth ‘Millennium’

book to hit the streets

STOCKHOLM (AFP): Lisbeth Salander, the tattooed computer hacker from the Millennium books, is back: the fifth tome in the best-selling crime series will hit the streets on September 7 in 26 countries, publisher Norstedts said Friday. The book does not yet have an English title yet but its Swedish title translates as “The Man Who Searched for his Shadow”, and is authored by David Lagercrantz. “The new book starts with (Lisbeth Salander) serving a brief sentence at the women’s prison Flodberga and she does everything she can to avoid the internal conflicts between the inmates,” Norstedts wrote.

Despite its title, the book delves “into the dark shadows of Salander’s childhood”, it said.

Lagercrantz also wrote the fourth tome “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”, which came out in 2015, continuing the trilogy conceived by Stieg Larsson.

The Millennium series, which chronicles the adventures of Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist, made Larsson one of the world’s best-loved crime writers.

But the fame came posthumously, after Larsson’s death of a heart attack in 2004, a year before the release of the first book in the series, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”.

While many Larsson fans rejoiced over the continuation of the trilogy when Lagercrantz was selected to write the fourth tome, some — including Larsson’s longtime partner, Eva Gabrielsson — vehemently opposed him taking up the torch, calling him “a totally idiotic choice”.

A former journalist, Lagercrantz was previously best known for his biography of footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

His fourth tome “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” sold six million copies in 47 countries, and received mixed reviews.

The fifth book has been sold to 34 countries. It will go on sale in 26 countries on September 7, including Britain, the United States and France.

Lagercrantz has also signed on to write the sixth book in the series.

“Now I have Lisbeth in my blood,” he told daily Dagens Nyheter.

But he insisted the sixth tome would be his last.

“There will be no more,” he said. “I want to be independent and want to do new things now.”