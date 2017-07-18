KUALA LUMPUR:- Malaysian authorities have arrested a Vietnamese man and seized a stash of elephant ivory worth almost $70,000, an official said Monday, highlighting the country’s role as a hub for the wildlife-smuggling trade. The man was detained Friday at Kuala Lumpur’s main international airport after flying into the country from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, said airport customs chief Hamzah Sundang. Officials stopped the suspected smuggler - whose identity was not revealed - in the airport terminal as he was acting suspiciously.

When they checked his luggage, they found 10 packages containing elephant ivory weighing 36 kilograms (80 pounds) that had been cut into small pieces, which activists said was likely going to be fashioned into jewellery. Authorities said the haul was worth about 300,000 ringgit (almost $70,000).