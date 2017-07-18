Port Moresby-Papua New Guinea’s electoral commissioner has gone to court to stop a critical blogger from mocking his name as the country goes to the polls. Patilias Gamato won the order against blogger Martyn Namarong, who referred to him as “Tomato”, and was accused of posting an image of the election chief with a tomato for a head, the Post Courier newspaper reports. Mr Namarong denies ever posting the doctored image.

According to Australian broadcaster ABC, Mr Gamato said he resorted to court action when Mr Namorong began using the fruit-based insult, although he was not the first person to do so. “He made some defamatory statements and also called my surname ‘tomato’,” he told ABC.