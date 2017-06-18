TEXAS:- Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Amazon announced it will be acquiring Whole Foods Market, in a deal valued at approximately $13.7 billion. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.” John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, added, “This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders.–HR