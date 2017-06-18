GN HONGKONG - A fearless dare devil has performed death-defying hoverboard stunts at the top of a skyscraper, riding a hoverboard, performing somersaults and playing basketball.

Oleg Sherstyachenko, 25 - who calls himself Oleg Cricket - filmed himself hundreds of feet off the ground on a Hong Kong tower block. The clip ends with Oleg picking up his board just as it seems it will fall over the edge.

The film has clocked up a dizzying one million plus views since it was uploaded to a video sharing platform.

One of Oleg’s earlier stunts includes a breathtaking bodyflip barrel roll over a car speeding towards him.

Oleg - who recorded the stunt on a selfie stick - can be seen carefully cleaning the roof ledge with his shirt to eliminate slippery patches

Then the Russian stunt addict begins cruising up and down the roof’s edge performing nail-biting turns on a ledge not much wider than his board.

Finally, he grabs a basketball and begins a run of dizzying backflips and somersaults just centimetres from the sheer drop.

Oleg is seen running towards the blue BMW and then flinging himself above the car to the horror of the driver and his passenger.

The film cuts to the car interior showing Russian social media celeb Amiran Sardarov screaming in shock.

Oleg lands safely on the ground, once Amiran has sped past underneath him.

Thrill-seeking Oleg has been performing free running stunts and parkour since he was 14

He has become an internet sensation in his native Russia because of his death-defying antics.

Just seconds before the car stunt, Amiran asks Oleg one last time if he still wants to do it.

Oleg replies: “Of course, there is some insecurity, but we will make it happen.

“Everything will be fine. Maybe we’ll have to call an ambulance. It is a joke, of course. No need for an ambulance.”