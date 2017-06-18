GN Cumbria - Visitor numbers at a disgraced zoo have plummeted prompting its new managers to ditch admission charges in an effort to win back public support.

South Lakes Zoo in Cumbria hit the headlines last summer when inspectors revealed that 486 animals had died there in just three years.

Many had perished in cruel circumstances, including a squirrel monkey found rotting behind a radiator and an African spurred tortoise that had been electrocuted after becoming entangled in electric fencing. The revelation came three years after the zoo was fined £250,000 following the death of keeper Sarah McClay, 23, who had been mauled to death by a Sumatran tiger.

After the zoo’s licence was withdrawn earlier this year, founder David Gill stepped down handing responsibility to new company, Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd.

Sky News is the first media organisation to be given access to the zoo since the new licence was granted.

Its chief executive Karen Brewer said “sweeping improvements” were now being made.

She added: “Obviously things have happened and we are where we are.

“I think we take animals into captivity and we damn well should look after them.

“I’m angry in many ways for so many different reasons, but what I am most passionate about is to make sure Safari Zoo stands head and shoulders and beyond question (above the others).”

Head keeper Kim Banks said before the new company took over staff were trapped by a management culture that was resistant to change.

She told Sky News concerns from workers had gone unheeded but insisted improvements were being made.

The zoo near Ulverston has opened its doors free of charge in the hope that visitors will see positive changes.

But the Captive Animals Protection Society has deep concerns about the zoo.

The group’s campaign director Nicola O’Brien said: “We aren’t convinced by the terms ‘new company’ and ‘new management’ given that the vast majority of people that are working there now have worked there in the past in the years when all of the issues were taking place.”