According to Daily Mail, An 11-year-old girl is set to become Britain’s youngest mother.

The child, who cannot be identified, is expected to give birth in the near future.

Police are investigating the case, with the father understood to be only a few years older than the mother.

Few details about the pregnancy can be made public for legal reasons and the local authority is seeking strict reporting restrictions in the family division of the High Court.

News of the case comes just weeks after a woman who was once Britain’s youngest mother announced that she was expecting a second child more than a decade later.

Tressa Middleton, from West Lothian in Scotland, was 12 when she gave birth to a daughter after being raped by her brother.

She raised the child for the first two years but Annie was taken into care as a toddler after she revealed the identity of the father to authorities.

Now 23, Miss Middleton said the decision had haunted her ever since, leading her to spend the next few years in care before spiralling into a life of drug and alcohol abuse.

She suffered the agony of a miscarriage before a test revealed that she was expecting a baby with her fiancé Darren Young, 30, her partner of seven years.

Miss Middleton, who has previously waived her right to anonymity, described the news as ‘bittersweet’ but said she was grateful to be a mother again.

‘I just want things to be perfect this time around,’ she said. ‘I am so excited about what the future holds and I already love my baby.

'What happened before with my daughter being taken away really affects me.

‘I’ll do everything I can. I will not let this baby go. I don’t want anything to jeopardise my future with my baby.’

She said the new baby would not replace her daughter, who this summer turns 11 – the same age she was when she became pregnant.

Miss Middleton remained Britain’s youngest mother until 2014, when a girl from North London gave birth five months earlier than she had been.

At 12 years and three months, she and the 13-year-old father became Britain’s youngest couple to have a child.

The youngest father on record in this country is Sean Stewart, of Bedford, who became a dad aged 12 in 1998.

In 2009, Alfie Patten from Eastbourne, East Sussex, told a newspaper he believed that he had made his 15-year-old girlfriend pregnant when he was just 12.

But DNA tests later established that a 15-year-old boy was in fact the father.