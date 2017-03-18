LAHORE-Doodling is a universal habit that unites students and cultures all around the globe. More than 50 thousand students from over 1000 universities in more than 40 countries, including Pakistan, will be showcasing how they interpret Doodle Art. Red Bull Doodle Art gives students a platform to translate their inspiration and imagination into art. Doodling has no rules, no restrictions, it´s a freedom of expression. Starting March university students from across Pakistan will be able submit their incredible artworks and to vote for the best doodle of their country on the global platform www.redbulldoodleart.com.

The third global edition of Red Bull Doodle Art 2017 will have an exciting global final: A virtual reality experience. All national winners will get the unique experience to compete in the Global Final in an exciting location. They will be coached on how to up level their 3D artistic skills and create their final piece of art by painting in 3D. The final masterpieces will be exhibited at a Global Virtual Gallery, where art lovers can fully experience doodles in virtual reality from around the world! The global winner will be chosen by a panel of judges.

A worldwide art competition in which university students across the globe submit doodles to be judged on style and creativity. One doodler from each participating country will be invited to join the global final and compete against students from all around the world. The winning artwork from each country will be on display in the Global Virtual Gallery. At the show, one international winner will be crowned.

The application stage to submit your doodle in Pakistan starts from the 27th of March and ends on the 9th of April, 2017. This will be followed by a voting process where you can vote for your favorite doodle from April 11-16,2017 and help your favorite doodle secure a place in the ‘Top 10 Doodles’ for final review on the 17th of April where a panel of experts will review all top ten entries and select one winner to represent Pakistan at the global final.