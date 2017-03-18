Lahore-What are known as Thai food today are in fact a combination of indigenous foods and the influences of Chinese culinary traditions. With the desire to keep up with international developments in the food industry, the restaurant launched the Opium Wok for those who want to be more engaged in the process of food selection. The High-end event was attended by who’s who of the fashion industry, socialites, models and media.

Opium Chinese and Thai have a long standing commitment to its customers for delivering the excellent food combined with the best of service. Opium believes that food, and in particular good taste in food is achieved through practice and innovation. It is these values that Opium has kept at heart in opening Opium Wok Rice and Noodle Bar.

At the Opium Wok, the customers can just walk up to the bar and have a customized rice or noodle bowl prepared right in front of their eyes by the best chefs and experts in the area of Thai and Chinese cuisine. The kitchen is an open space where the chiefs prepare the food right before the customer engaging them in the process of food preparation.