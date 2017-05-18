KATHMANDU:- A South African who attempted to climb Mount Everest without permission has been arrested in Nepal where he faces a $22,000 fine - double the cost of the permit he was trying to avoid. Ryan Sean Davy handed himself in to authorities in Kathmandu on Tuesday after being caught last week hiding in a cave near Everest’s base camp without a permit. The 43-year-old began swearing and threatening officials from the tourism department during questioning and was arrested under Nepal’s strict public order laws, Tourist Police Inspector Tulasha Khatiwada said.