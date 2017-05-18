KATHMANDU:- A South African who attempted to climb Mount Everest without permission has been arrested in Nepal where he faces a $22,000 fine - double the cost of the permit he was trying to avoid. Ryan Sean Davy handed himself in to authorities in Kathmandu on Tuesday after being caught last week hiding in a cave near Everest’s base camp without a permit. The 43-year-old began swearing and threatening officials from the tourism department during questioning and was arrested under Nepal’s strict public order laws, Tourist Police Inspector Tulasha Khatiwada said.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-May-2017 here.
S African Everest permit dodger arrested in Nepal
