WASHINGTON: - Online retailers are removing a children’s costume from websites after facing a backlash over its portrayal of teenage Holocaust victim Anne Frank. Several sites have ceased selling the outfit, while others continue to market it as a “World War Two evacuee girl”. The costume - a green beret, blue dress and brown satchel - has been criticised on social media for being insensitive. Anne Frank’s famous diary tells of her life as a German Jew in hiding in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in World War Two.

Its account of the two years her family spent living in a secret annexe of her father’s business premises have made her a household name around the world, and she has come to symbolise courage, optimism and determination.