Japan’s blind piano maestro plays it by ear

TOKYO (afp): Blind since birth, virtuoso Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii puts his global success down to a wide range of experiences outside music - and listening to how the conductor breathes. “I love sport, I love swimming, skiing,” the 29-year-old maestro told AFP in an interview. “The more I experience, the more positive things it brings me as a musician.” Despite his blindness, Tsujii - or “Nobu” as he is known - has risen to become a star of the international classical music scene, playing in more than 160 concerts around the world in locations such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York. He has played with the Saint-Petersburg Mariinsky Orchestra, the London Philharmonic and will be giving his first major recital in France later this month.

An elegy he wrote for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan got 13 million views on YouTube.

Born in Tokyo, Tsujii’s love of music started at the age of eight months, when his mother played him a CD by Polish composer Chopin. “I wiggled my legs in time to the music,” he said.

He began tinkling on a toy piano at the age of two and real music lessons started at four. He learned to read sheet music via braille but many compositions were not accessible via this method so he learned to play by ear, from memory.

“It is good at the beginning to be faithful and precise but afterwards I tried to interpret (the music) and that is very important, difficult and deep,” he said with infectious enthusiasm.

A very rare example of a blind pianist at such a high level, Tsujii said he is inspired by the sensations provided by nature and other art forms.

“From a very young age, my mother gave me experiences outside of music. She would take me to museums and describe the drawings or paintings she liked. She would take me to a firework display and describe the colours,” he said.

Tsujii’s main musical influence is the “delicate, elegant, romantic” Chopin, whose patriotism he admires.

“He had extremely strong feelings for his country, Poland,” said Tsujii, adding that he was also drawn to Beethoven, Debussy and Ravel.

A joint-winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn gold medal, Tsujii has refused to let his disability get the better of him.

While others musicians carefully watch every move of the conductor, Tsujii says he listens to the orchestra leader’s breathing to follow the rhythm.

Wanted: Zimbabwe

hangman - 50 people apply

HARARE (afp): At least 50 people want to become Zimbabwe’s hangman, a job that fell vacant over a decade ago, officials said Tuesday, stressing that applicants were “very interested” in the role. The country, which has an unemployment rate of more than 90 percent by some measures, last executed a prisoner in 2005, after which the serving hangman retired. “The response has been overwhelming and the applications have been from both men and women,” justice ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza told the NewsDay newspaper. “We have received over 50 applications in the past few months. People are very interested.” After a long search, a new hangman was reported to have been appointed in 2012 but the chosen candidate was never confirmed. Rights groups including Amnesty International have often called on Zimbabwe, which has 92 inmates on death row, to abolish capital punishment.

Zimbabwe’s new 2013 constitution exempts women from the hangman’s noose.

“All men between 18 and 69 years (who) have been convicted of murder in aggravated circumstances can receive capital punishment,” Mabhiza was quoted as saying.

She did not say when the hangman would be appointed or if Zimbabwe intended to revive executions soon.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was justice minister until a recent cabinet reshuffle, is a strong opponent of the death penalty.

Thief in a suitcase robs

bus baggage in Paris

LILLE (afp): It was a mystery that had police puzzled for a while: a rash of thefts reported by passengers who had taken the 75-minute bus trip between Paris and Beauvais airport. An eagle-eyed driver has been credited with helping crack the case last week after he spotted a suspicious suitcase being loaded onto his bus as he prepared to drive from Paris to the airport, a hub for low-cost airlines. Acting on his tip-off about a large brown bag that appeared to be moving on its own, police at Beauvais pounced on a Romanian man who picked up the suitcase and a smaller black rucksack as he arrived. After arresting him, detectives found an accomplice hidden inside the case who, once alone in the baggage hold during the trip, would pull a strap to unzip himself and then begin his thieving.

“In the black bag we found two laptops, money and various objects of value,” a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Both men, aged around 40, were from Romania and had criminal records for theft.

The man inside the suitcase received an eight-month prison sentence on Monday when he appeared in court, while the other man was given a one-year prison sentence because of his more serious criminal record, prosecutor Florent Boura said.

Human remains found

in large Australian croc

SYDNEY (AFP): Human remains were found Tuesday in a large crocodile that police believe killed an elderly woman who wandered away from her aged-care home in northeast Australia.

Clothing and a walking stick belonging to Anne Cameron, who suffered from dementia, were discovered by a creek near the tourist town of Port Douglas in Queensland state last week.

Police made the grisly find after a 4.3-metre (14-foot) animal was removed by wildlife officers from the Mowbray River. “The estuarine crocodile, which is believed to be the one involved in the death of 79-year-old Anne Cameron, was examined by a specialist in Cairns today with human remains being located inside,” police said. “Investigations continue with officers preparing a report for the coroner.”

Cameron, who was last seen a week ago, had wandered from her care facility in the past but it was not clear how she came to be in the remote bushland where her belongings were found.

Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to seven metres long and weigh more than a tonne, are a common feature of the vast continent’s tropical north and kill an average of two people a year.

Their numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s and the woman’s disappearance has reignited calls to control them.

But her family have said they do not want to see any crocs culled.

“The crocodiles... are not responsible for being crocodiles, and doing what crocodiles do,” her son Craig Eggins said, according to the Cairns Post.

Smoking to be stubbed

out on Thai beaches

BANGKOK (AFP): Smokers who flout a smoking ban on 20 of Thailand’s most famous tourist beaches will face a $3,000 fine or up to a year in prison, Thai authorities have said. The ban, which comes into force in November, follows a clean-up of nearly 140,000 cigarette butts from a 2.5 kilometre (1.5 mile) stretch of the famed Patong beach in Phuket island province. Its introduction coincides with Thailand’s peak tourist season and will be enforced in visitor hotspots including Krabi, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Phuket and Phang Nga. “These beaches are among the most beautiful in Southeast Asia, and the aim is to keep them that way,” Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in a statement on Monday.

Smokers will have to use designated areas with proper waste disposal for cigarette butts, he added.

Those caught lighting up on the beach could face jail or a 100,000 baht ($3,000) fine, according to TAT.

The edict is the latest effort to rein in Thailand’s free-wheeling tourism industry.

The sector is a crucial pillar of Thailand’s economy, catering to more than 30 million travellers per year.

But the huge numbers of arrivals have also threatened to spoil some of the kingdom’s idyllic beaches, with litter and unchecked development damaging local ecosystems.

Thailand is also trying to crack down on lax safety standards that riddle the tourism industry, after waves of complaints that visitors are overcharged or not adequately protected on boats and jet-skis.