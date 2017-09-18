An 18-year-old Pakistani boy has developed an app completely opposite to suicidal Blue Whale Challenge Game.

Waseem Gul created this app to help people in realising how important their life is.

However, the app appears just like BlueWhale, but its tasks are different. This app also includes 50 tasks but all the tasks are designed to bring positivity in one’s life.

Gul has uploaded his app on Media Fire.

The game has the Anti-BlueWhale game has the following tasks:

> Do 10 Pushups

> Wake up at 6:00 am

> When you wake up, Don’t move from the bed for 10 minutes

> Touch your nose using your right thumb.

> Slice a fresh onion and try not to cry while doing it

> Eat a donut but don’t lick your fingers/lips afterwards

> Eat 1 BIG tablespoon of pure ketchup (don’t do it if you are allergic-use mustard *half spoon*)

> Some of them are to help others

> Help your parents with a household chore

> Do something special today (Example: Buy food for homeless, help your siblings)

And for your 50th task, you get this:

"Congratulations you have become a Smart BlueWhale. Remember your life is a precious gift don’t waste it on strange challenges you find on the internet. The world is full of strange people, some of them will try to scare you in order to make you do odd things, if something like this happens to you, inform your parents or adults that you trust. Stay healthy and happy blue whale grand master."