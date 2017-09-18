TOKYO - A powerful typhoon ripped into southern Japan on Sunday, dumping torrential rain, grounding hundreds of domestic flights and halting train services. Typhoon Talim made a landfall in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, packing winds of up to 162 kilometres (105 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. At least 644 domestic flights have been cancelled because of strong winds, according to public broadcaster NHK, while all major regional train services have been suspended, operator JR Kyushu Railway said.