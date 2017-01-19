TOKYO:- A zoo otter in Japan has spun its way to internet glory in a video that shows the animal locked in a dizzying twirl. The images, posted by the Fukuoka City Zoological Garden, show three-year-old male otter Genta spinning for 20 seconds while holding a rope in his mouth and dangling in the air. Zookeepers have dubbed the plucky otter’s moves the “dynamic tornado”. “Genta has spun for more than five minutes at a time before,” a zoo spokesman told AFP. Several of the zoo’s eight otters like twirling on the rope too, although it’s not exactly typical for the web-footed mammal.

“Twirling (outside of water) isn’t necessarily a natural behaviour for otters,” the zoo spokesman said.