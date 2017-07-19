Irfan Pathan uploaded a picture of himself with his wife on Instagram. The picture shows her covering her face with her hands. The post has garnered a lot of attention, where fans have criticized the fact that she is wearing nail polish, and her arms are visible.

This girl is trouble ???? #love #wifey

Social media has been thrown into frenzy, where people have taken it upon themselves to voice their opinions regarding the woman’s state of dress, and to what degree it is a transgression of traditional Islamic values. They have even called upon the husband to keep his wife ‘in bounds’ if he is a ‘good’ Muslim.

The cricketer responded to the uproar on Twitter, seemingly unfazed:

Even this post received a multitude of negative responses:

 

 

 

 

However, not all are enraged by this allegedly 'scandalous' picture. Some fans have come to their defense and showered positive comments:

 

 