Irfan Pathan uploaded a picture of himself with his wife on Instagram. The picture shows her covering her face with her hands. The post has garnered a lot of attention, where fans have criticized the fact that she is wearing nail polish, and her arms are visible.

This girl is trouble ???? #love #wifey A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Social media has been thrown into frenzy, where people have taken it upon themselves to voice their opinions regarding the woman’s state of dress, and to what degree it is a transgression of traditional Islamic values. They have even called upon the husband to keep his wife ‘in bounds’ if he is a ‘good’ Muslim.

The cricketer responded to the uproar on Twitter, seemingly unfazed:

Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel pic.twitter.com/aERzXr0g2j — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2017

Even this post received a multitude of negative responses:

But1 bat yad rakhye ap us bap k bete aur us mzhab ke mane wale h jo aurto ko parde aur unki izzat ki hifazat ki bhot sakhti se taqeed krta h — Nadeem Zakariya (@NadeemZakariya) July 17, 2017

Itna Hi Shauq hai toh burkha bhi nikal do..Don't make fun of our values.. — jawed (@jawedpmd) July 17, 2017

Yes .. can't show hands and nail polish, against religion. — Zahra ♛ (@BreadAurButter) July 18, 2017

However, not all are enraged by this allegedly 'scandalous' picture. Some fans have come to their defense and showered positive comments:

U guys look great together and its really none of anyones business what Safa decides to do with her nails???? — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) July 18, 2017

Cute couple — hardik pandya⏺ (@Hardikpandiya7) July 17, 2017

Wow lucky girl Both are Cute

Always be happy — Alia Bhatt ???? (@AliaBhatt_real) July 17, 2017