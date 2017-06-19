LOSANGELES-The internet search engine giant Google marks Father's Day being celebrated today, June 18, with an animated cactus daddy doodle.

It may be noted that Google has chosen cactus for both Mother's Day and Father's Day to show how both the parents are equally important in a child's life.

Cactus has been chosen to depict fathers as strong, caring, concerned and brave individuals. In the doodle, the father-child bond has been illustrated through six pictures of a cactus on how a father should be caring and supportive during different stages of children's growth.

The animated doodle shows the acts of a cactus daddy enjoying the company of children by combing children's hair, playing with them and feeding them.

Here are a few quotes on fathers for you to mull over this Father's Day.

"Be a person in whom they can have faith. When you are old, nothing else you've done will have mattered as much." - Lisa Wingate

"Your kids require you most of all to love them for who they are, not to spend your whole time trying to correct them." - Bill Ayers

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." - Umberto Eco

"Your children are not your children. They are sons and daughters of Life's longing for itself. They come through you but not from you. And though they are with you yet they belong not to you." - Kahlil Gibran