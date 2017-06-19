LONDON-If you have forgotten to pick up a Father’s Day gift (or you just fancy a trip away), you could be in luck.

Because Ryanair are giving holidaymakers until midnight tomorrow to snap up a flight in their flash sale for as little as £7.99.

All of the flights, however, must be for August this year.

The airline is celebrating Father’s Day with a ‘Real Fares for Real Dads’ flash sale, and you can travel anywhere from Glasgow to Malaga.

Granted, some flights are a little more on the pricey side, but you can head to France for £7.99, Germany or Luxemberg for £10 and even Hungary for £19.99.

Ryanair spokesman Robin Kiely said: ‘Just like our hard working Mams, it seems all Dads want for Father’s Day is a break, with almost three-quarters of the fathers we surveyed looking for a weekend away this Father’s Day. ‘To celebrate being the Daddy of low fares, we’ve launched a seat sale for Real Dads, with our Real Fares starting from just £7.99.

‘Flights must be booked before midnight Sunday.’