LONDON-Temperatures expected to soar as the heat wave continues into next week after Britain basked in the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury peaked at 30.2C (86.36F) in Teddington, while clear skies and strong sunshine were also enjoyed by the majority of Britons.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising into the low 30s into early next week.

Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said: "We have seen the hottest day of the year so far.

"Sunday and Monday will see repeat performances of Saturday, with a lot of England and Wales seeing dry, sunny, warm, humid weather with high UV, high pollen.

"The temperature though is creeping up a little bit day on day, so we will probably see 31C (87.8F) maybe 32C (89.6F) on Sunday, and maybe 33C (91.4F) on Monday, probably in similar sort of areas - south-east England, Greater London.

"All throughout this period we will have some pretty mild uncomfortable nights - a lot of places in the mid to high teens for night-time temperatures."

The building heat is forecast to keep temperatures in the south and south east some 10C (50F) above the usual average for this time of year.

"The sun is as powerful as it can be," said Mr Powell. "I would say we are in the midst of a heatwave. You can't really deny the fact that most places are well above average in terms of temperatures, and it feels pretty warm."

Western Scotland, however, is experiencing its own weather front and saw only 13C (55.4F) on Saturday, compared with the highs of around 25C (77F) seen to the east.