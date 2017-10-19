LAGUNA BEACH:- Baidu chief executive Robin Li said the Chinese internet giant will have a self-driving bus on the road soon as it races for a lead in autonomous vehicles. Baidu is collaborating with an array of companies on autonomous cars, and is working with a large bus maker in China to have a self-driving bus running a route by next year, Li said in an on-stage interview late Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal D.Live conference in Laguna Beach, California. Most major automakers and technology titans including Google-parent Alphabet have been stepping up efforts on autonomous driving in recent years, convinced that these systems could eliminate most road accidents.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 19-Oct-2017 here.
Baidu to hit road with self-driving bus
