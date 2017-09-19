BERLIN:- A German court on Monday fined three people for failing to help a pensioner lying unconscious on the floor of a bank, instead walking around and even stepping over him. In the nearly one-year-old incident captured on video camera, the 83-year-old man had collapsed and hit his head. He then fell unconscious on the floor of a cash machine room of a bank in the western city of Essen. “No one wanted to help,” said trial judge Karl-Peter Wittenberg, who handed out fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,300) to one 39-year-old woman and two men aged 55 and 61.