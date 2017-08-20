ISLAMABAD- Peek Freans Sooper has officially broken the Guinness World Records title for the largest cookie mosaic in the shape of Pakistan’s flag made with 150,000 plus cookies measuring 226.51 m2 (2,438.15 ft2).

The record breaking event was attended by a number of celebrities like Younis Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, Adnan Siddiqui and Hareem Farooq to name a few. They came out to support the efforts and were seen cheering for the team and encouraging them throughout the event.

Pakistan itself bears the same positive spirit that is often kept out of the mainstream conversation - the fact that it is a land of immense opportunities and brimming with talent that has continually defied odds to surpass barriers.

With hard work and dedication the flag mosaic was finally completed in 6.5hours.

Upon completion of the cookie mosaic, the biscuits were distributed in custom-built containers to notable charities across Pakistan.

As the Guinness World Records team announced the result, the participants were finally rewarded with the confirmation that Pakistan had made the history books by bringing home a Guinness World Records title on the day of the country’s 70thIndependence day.