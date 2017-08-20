WELLINGTON:- A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji on Saturday, US seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury. The offshore quake hit at 3:00 pm (0200 GMT) and was centred around 287 kilometres (178 miles) east of Suva, at a depth of 538 kilometres, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings. The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.