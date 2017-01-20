SAN FRANCISCO - Google is acquiring Twitter’s mobile application developer platform Fabric, a move which could give some breathing room for the social network after charting an independent path without a suitor. Terms of the deal were not announced. Twitter last year was in talks to sell itself with several firms including Google parent Alphabet, but without a deal decided to continue on an independent path, cutting jobs and refocusing on its core services. The sale of Fabric will shift to Google the platform used by developers for mobile apps.