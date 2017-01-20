ISLAMABAD - Asia-based video streaming firm Iflix has begun operations in Pakistan. The launch lifts its operating footprint to eight countries. “We are hyper-focused on localization,” said Farees Shah, iflix Pakistan GM. “With the largest library of Pakistan’s favourite TV shows and movies available from all over the world, iflix is primed to revolutionize the way Pakistanis consume entertainment.”

Operated from Malaysia, Iflix last year landed a $45 million injection from Sky, the 21st Century Fox-backed U.K. pay-TV giant. And it has been reported that Iflix is seeking $150 million of further capital that it would use for further expansion in Asia, and possibly further afield. For the Pakistan launch, the company claims 160 studio and distributor partnerships. Its content at launch includes local TV drama series “Mann Mayal,” “Bin Roye,” “Udaari, Zara Yaad Kar,” “Pakeeza,” “Gul e Rana,” “Maan,” “Kaisay Tum Se Kahoon,” “Vasl,” “Mol and others through a deal with leading entertainment drama channel, Hum TV. International shows available include every episode of “Friends.”

“The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl,” and nine seasons of “Big Bang Theory.”

Other shows include “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Gotham,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The 100,” “The Last Ship,” “Person of Interest,” “The Originals,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Mr. Robot” and “The Magicians.”

The service will be available for a monthly $2.89 (PKR 300) with annual subscriptions priced at $27.80 (PKR 2880.)

Prior to Pakistan, iflix had launched in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei, the Maldives.

In a separate move, a specialized new streaming service Ozflix is set to launch in Australia on Jan. 26. Called Ozflix, it aims to make available all of the estimated 2,000 Australian feature films ever made. It will start operation with a library of 250. Significantly, it promises that 50% of revenues will be passed on to distributors or rights holders.