PARIS/LONDON - On the eve of his inauguration as US president, Donald Trump was already standing among world leaders at the Grevin wax museum in Paris on Thursday - though the sculptor admits the hair posed a challenge. Sculpted in record time - just over two months - after the museum was wrong-footed by Trump’s shock victory over Hillary Clinton, the wax likeness stands next to one of German leader Angela Merkel and at arm’s length from Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The museum was so certain that Clinton would win the November election that it decided to forgo the trouble of sculpting statues for both candidates.

“We should have had both ready, to be safe,” said sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray. “So we were under time pressure,” he told AFP, adding that he worked from photos and videos. Meanwhile, A Donald Trump waxwork was unveiled on Wednesday at Madame Tussauds museum in London, complete with his signature suntan - and yak hair.