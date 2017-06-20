Sydney:- Australian police have seized a World War II era machinegun during a traffic stop 100km (60 miles) north of Sydney. Officers searched a car on the Central Coast of New South Wales on Sunday night and found an MP40 sub-machine gun plus 60 rounds of ammunition. The weapon was developed in Nazi Germany - more than a million were produced during the war. A 40-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with possessing a prohibited firearm.

Police said he was refused bail and would appear at Wyong Local Court on Monday. A forensic examination will be carried out on the firearm to determine whether can be linked to any shooting incidents. The gun was missing its barrel but police said initial examinations suggested it was in working order.