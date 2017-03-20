TEXAS:- Walking on two legs went hand inhand with change in the human skull, say scientists who found that bipedal mammals have a more forward-positioned foramen magnum than their four-legged relatives. The evolution of walking on two legs in fossil humans can be detected by checking the foramen magnum - the place at which the spinal cord passes through the skull, researchers said. Compared with other primates, foramen magnum in humans is shifted forward, they said. Researchers, including those from Stony Brooke University in the US, have shown that a forward-shifted foramen magnum is found not just in humans and their bipedal fossil relatives, but is a shared feature of bipedal mammals more generally.–DC