DUBAI - The world’s most expensive burger has been sold at an auction in Dubai.

The $10,000 burger was auctioned to raise money for a charity during the Pink Caravan’s Pink Bite breast cancer charity event. The winning bid was made by Asma Al Fahim, founder of Dubai lifestyle magazine Villa 88, for the colossal burger containing seven beef patties; each representing one of the emirates in the United Arab Emirates. The burger also contained aged cheddar cheese alongside veal bacon strips packed in a saffron brioche bun.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, sold four of his signature burgers, one of which was sold for $10,000.

“Of course, all proceeds will go to breast cancer awareness and free detection at an earlier stage.” Said Sheikh Al Thani.

The auction was held at Galeries Lafayette, Le Gourmet in Dubai Mall in the presence of a number of the country’s government officials and public figures.

Seven of emirate’s top chefs and Pink Caravan ambassadors participated in the event to create inventive, pink-themed dishes influenced by Emirati cuisine at their live stations.

Pink Caravan Higher Organising Committee Chairwoman Reem Bin Karam said, “This was an incredible feat for not just the Pink Caravan and its supporters but for everyone who supports a good cause in the world.

“I am happy so many people got together and had such a good time, raising a significant amount of money, which will fuel Pink Caravan’s efforts to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer.”