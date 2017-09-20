ISLAMABAD: Ten Pakistani women have departed for the United States to participate in TechWomen 2017, a mentorship and exchange program for emerging women leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.

This is the first time Pakistani women have participated in the US government-funded TechWomen program, which includes 100 participants from across Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East.

"Pakistan today not only needs more science, but also more women in science,” said participant Saima Shabbir. “I am really excited to be a part of the first cohort of TechWomen emerging leaders from Pakistan, an excellent setting where intellectual exchange is the basis for establishing a lasting network as well as cultural connections.”

The Pakistani participants went through a competitive selection process to earn the opportunity to participate in the five-week program, which will be held in San Francisco, California, and Washington, D.C.

“The American Embassy is pleased to see so many talented and motivated Pakistani professionals taking part in the TechWomen program for the first time,” said American Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Arlissa Reynolds. “I look forward to hearing about the new ideas and relationships they develop in the United States, and I am certain they will share valuable expertise with the other program participants.”

Although this is the first year Pakistanis have participated in the TechWomen program, the US Department of State sends approximately 1,000 Pakistanis to the United States each year on a variety of professional and academic exchange programs.